Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after buying an additional 69,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR opened at $28.89 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

