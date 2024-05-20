Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $750.00

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.42) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.42), with a volume of 200603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739.50 ($9.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 692.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 642.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,606.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Graeme Yorston purchased 475 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £3,158.75 ($3,967.28). In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Peter Hill purchased 248 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £1,678.96 ($2,108.72). Also, insider Graeme Yorston bought 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £3,158.75 ($3,967.28). Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

