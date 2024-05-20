Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,191.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,177,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after buying an additional 1,331,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

