Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,548,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 88.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,793 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,855,000 after buying an additional 547,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of PLAB opened at $28.64 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

