Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 25,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,275,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,593,452,000 after acquiring an additional 472,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $882.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

