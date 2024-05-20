Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,934 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

