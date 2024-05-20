Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 6,399 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,332.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,732,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,853,143.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,909 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,239.89.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,761 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $274,847.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MIO stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

