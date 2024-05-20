Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,282.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,282 ($28.66) and last traded at GBX 2,272 ($28.54), with a volume of 29977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,246 ($28.21).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.89) target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.38) to GBX 1,883 ($23.65) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Plus500 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,642.28%.
Plus500 Company Profile
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
