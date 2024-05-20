Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1798 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $5.35 on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

