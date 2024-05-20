Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 12.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 76,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 225,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 909,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.29. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.