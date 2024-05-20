PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

