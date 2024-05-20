Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $23,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,923 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $81.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

