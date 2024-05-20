Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101,103 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $23,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Glaukos by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 45.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $109.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,030 shares of company stock valued at $22,629,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

