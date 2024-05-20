Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $23,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $97.99 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

