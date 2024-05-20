Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,859 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $23,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,948 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,737 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

