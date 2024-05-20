Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,454 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 213.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,904 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $34.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

