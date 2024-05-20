Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 248,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.