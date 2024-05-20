Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 69,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,322,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $575,263,000 after acquiring an additional 295,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $882.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $687.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

