Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 358 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $176.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $176.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.