QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,535 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in AXIS Capital by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,924,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

AXS opened at $71.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

