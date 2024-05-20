QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,064 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,716,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

