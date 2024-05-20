QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 180,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 192.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 180,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 79.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 176,404 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

