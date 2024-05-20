QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.3 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $158.45 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.