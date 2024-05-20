Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $226.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

