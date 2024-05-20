Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,070,000 after buying an additional 452,798 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2,442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,828,000 after buying an additional 449,167 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,863,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agree Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,058.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,058.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,117,942 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ADC opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

