Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 72,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 41.4% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,759,633. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

VeriSign stock opened at $170.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

