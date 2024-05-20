Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

