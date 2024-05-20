Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 63,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,102 shares of company stock worth $15,285,379. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $316.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.84 and a 200 day moving average of $252.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.45 and a 1-year high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

