Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Gentex by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.65 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

