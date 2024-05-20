Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $99.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.