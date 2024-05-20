Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 546,969 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,923,000 after acquiring an additional 467,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,651,000 after purchasing an additional 224,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

HIG stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

