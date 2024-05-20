Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at $715,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $75,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $75,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,529 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.00. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

