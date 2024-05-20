Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,142 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get H World Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 284,742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after buying an additional 116,641 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in H World Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 285,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Down 1.7 %

HTHT stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA started coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTHT

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.