Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Edison International stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

