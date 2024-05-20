Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in XPO by 12,894.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO by 76.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPO by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,868 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $110.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

