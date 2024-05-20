Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,517,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $151.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.21 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

