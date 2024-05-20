Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

