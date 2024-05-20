Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 326.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 160,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 62,923 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

