Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 869 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after purchasing an additional 865,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,908,000 after buying an additional 826,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after acquiring an additional 743,882 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,966,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,754,000 after acquiring an additional 145,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

