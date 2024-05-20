Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after buying an additional 331,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 50.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

RL stock opened at $167.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

