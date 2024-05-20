REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock Position Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in REV Group were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in REV Group during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in REV Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in REV Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period.

REV Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of REVG opened at $25.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

