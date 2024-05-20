Richard William Scalzo Sells 2,588 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYNGet Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,672 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $67,548.16.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,273 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $58,757.05.
  • On Thursday, February 29th, Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $27.68 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DYN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.