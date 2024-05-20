Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 2,563,384 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 78.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 1,684,202 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,805,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $7,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.