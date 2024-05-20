Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Lowered by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SNY stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

