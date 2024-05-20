Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $80.48 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.