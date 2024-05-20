Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Insider Acquires $69,771.24 in Stock

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) insider Jaisim Shah acquired 83,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at $83,112.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SCLX stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Scilex Holding has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scilex Holding will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Scilex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Scilex by 68.4% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Scilex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

