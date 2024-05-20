Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6,637.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,956 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $49,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

