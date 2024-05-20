Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director J. Alberto Arias Sells 84,500 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 84,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$55,423.55.

On Friday, May 10th, J. Alberto Arias sold 500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$314.45.

On Monday, April 29th, J. Alberto Arias sold 46,369 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$28,345.37.

On Friday, April 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 15,141 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$9,093.68.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 114,976 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$67,398.93.

On Friday, April 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$17,127.08.

On Friday, April 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$58,951.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$10,002.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$60,582.13.

Sierra Metals Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$0.93 on Monday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$195.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$82.55 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.164271 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

