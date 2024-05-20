Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIG opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Simplify Macro Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide absolute returns. The fund uses a macro strategy to build a risk-balanced, multi-asset portfolio. FIG was launched on May 16, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

