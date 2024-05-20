Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Snowflake stock opened at $161.86 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

